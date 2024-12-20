Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UNITY QUILT DAYBED INSIST
Answer: The struggling bottled water company lowered prices in an attempt to increase its − LIQUIDITY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I like to do something good every day of my life, and I wanna leave the Earth better than I found it." − Chi Chi Rodriguez
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
EVERY WOMAN IS A QUEEN, AND WE ALL HAVE DIFFERENT THINGS TO OFFER. − QUEEN LATIFAH
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD ONE CALL CHICKEN NUGGETS SERVED AT A COMPETITIVE SPRINTING EVENT? TRACK MEAT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CYAN GRAY GOLD BLUE PINK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
RETRO, OCELOT, TIRES, SCORED, DECEIVE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SALTIE
TANGELO
KEOGHAN
PARIS
DAFFIEST
PINS
EVARISTO
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Building a community
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/20/2024 - USA TODAY