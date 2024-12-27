Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 27, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ANKLE GUILT FIBULA HONCHO

Answer: Brain transplants might be possible in the future, but for now the idea is − UNTHINKABLE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"We were like barbarians trying to crash the gates of the bloated progressive rock that we despised." − Singer/songwriter Eric Carmen

Cryptoquote

DON'T COUNT THE DAYS. MAKE THE DAYS COUNT. − MUHAMMAD ALI

Cryptoquip

IF SEMI DRIVER NEEDED TO ATTEND FORMAL EVENTS, DO YOU THINK THEY WOULD WEAR TRUCK-SEDOS?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HONEY BREAD SALAD SALSA CANDY

Lexigo

ODORS, SOUND, DONOR, REVENUES, SAMOSA

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

COMPLETELY SWAN VALENTINO MALI FINGERS REGARD CHICAGO

Find the Words

Reliable reporting

Kubok

