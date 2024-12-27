Puzzle solutions for Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ANKLE GUILT FIBULA HONCHO
Answer: Brain transplants might be possible in the future, but for now the idea is − UNTHINKABLE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We were like barbarians trying to crash the gates of the bloated progressive rock that we despised." − Singer/songwriter Eric Carmen
Cryptoquote
DON'T COUNT THE DAYS. MAKE THE DAYS COUNT. − MUHAMMAD ALI
Cryptoquip
IF SEMI DRIVER NEEDED TO ATTEND FORMAL EVENTS, DO YOU THINK THEY WOULD WEAR TRUCK-SEDOS?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HONEY BREAD SALAD SALSA CANDY
Lexigo
ODORS, SOUND, DONOR, REVENUES, SAMOSA
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COMPLETELY
SWAN
VALENTINO
MALI
FINGERS
REGARD
CHICAGO
Find the Words
Reliable reporting
Kubok
