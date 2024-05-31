Puzzle solutions for Friday, May 31, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: INPUT MONTH GOALIE CANVAS
Answer: The meteorite that created the huge crater east of Flagstaff, Arizona made a − LASTING IMPACT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm not here to put down men, God love them and I'm married to one, but I do think they are more shallow." - Sharon Gless
Cryptoquote
WITH EVERY DROP OF WATER YOU DRINK, EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE, YOU'RE CONNECTED TO THE SEA. − SYLVIA EARLE
Cryptoquip
HAVING TO ABRUPTLY CUT HIS PHONE CONVERSATION SHORT, THE BARTENDER SAID, "ALCOHOL YOU LATER."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PIN LANE BALL SPARE STRIKE
Lexigo
JUROR, ROGUE, EUROS, SHORTER, ROSTERS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LEAVING
CONVINCED
AROMATIC
FINEST
CASTIGATED
PANTONE
RALPH
Find the Words
Topnotch conditions
Kubok
