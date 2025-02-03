Puzzle solutions for Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AUDIO YIELD WALRUS BANNER
Answer: The officer arranged his books alphabetically because he believed in — LAW AND ORDER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Why would there be a destination when life itself is a journey? You go not to get there but to be there." − Nikki Giovanni
Cryptoquote
BLACK HISTORY ISN'T A SEPARATE HISTORY. ... THIS IS AMERICAN HISTORY, AND WE NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT. − KARYN PARSONS
Cryptoquip
WHEN THAT GUY SPILLED SOME PEPSI INTO HIS CABBAGE SALAD, YOU MIGHT SAY HE MADE COLA-SLAW.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN GOLD LEAD IRON PLATINUM
Lexigo
SALAD, DORSAL, LEAST, TRAITOR, ROSTER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SPAIN
STIRRING
EARLIEST
HANKS
COFFEES
BIRDHOUSES
CARPETED
Find the Words
Hailing from bonny Scotland
Kubok
