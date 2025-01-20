Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DRAFT HILLY BEETLE ZODIAC

Answer: Maurice Houdaille’s concept for hydraulic shock absorbers was — THE “RIDE” IDEA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"This is the unusual thing about nonviolence − nobody is defeated, everybody shares the victory." − Martin Luther King Jr.

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE IS NO LIMIT TO THE AMOUNT OF GOOD YOU CAN DO IF YOU DON'T CARE WHO GETS THE CREDIT. − RONALD REAGAN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE CIRCLE WAS DOING STUPID THINGS, WHAT DID THE TRIANGLE SAY TO IT? "YOU'RE POINTLESS."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

AROMA ALPHA ALOHA AORTA ARENA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

QUEUE, EXUDES, SEQUEL, LEXUS, SURELY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GLANCES VALUED RELENTLESS NOVEMBER OVERWHELM TRENCH ASSURANCES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Great Barrier Reef

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

