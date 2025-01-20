Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DRAFT HILLY BEETLE ZODIAC
Answer: Maurice Houdaille’s concept for hydraulic shock absorbers was — THE “RIDE” IDEA
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"This is the unusual thing about nonviolence − nobody is defeated, everybody shares the victory." − Martin Luther King Jr.
Cryptoquote
THERE IS NO LIMIT TO THE AMOUNT OF GOOD YOU CAN DO IF YOU DON'T CARE WHO GETS THE CREDIT. − RONALD REAGAN
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE CIRCLE WAS DOING STUPID THINGS, WHAT DID THE TRIANGLE SAY TO IT? "YOU'RE POINTLESS."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
AROMA ALPHA ALOHA AORTA ARENA
Lexigo
QUEUE, EXUDES, SEQUEL, LEXUS, SURELY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GLANCES
VALUED
RELENTLESS
NOVEMBER
OVERWHELM
TRENCH
ASSURANCES
Find the Words
Great Barrier Reef
Kubok
