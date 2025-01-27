Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: YUMMY EVENT SOCIAL LITTLE
Answer: They worked hard to maximize efficiency at the clock factory because — TIME IS MONEY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I had a romance novel inside of me, but I paid three sailors to beat it out of me with steel pipes." − Patton Oswald
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MY FAITH DEMANDS THAT I DO WHATEVER I CAN, WHEREVER I CAN, WHENEVER I CAN ... TO TRY TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. − JIMMY CARTER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
DELICIOUS BREAKFAST BUNS WHOSE CONSUMPTION HELPS YOU THINK OF THE PERFECT WORD: SYNONYM ROLLS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PIG COW APE ELK RAT BAT YAK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TOMATO, OMAHA, ATOMIC, COMBAT, TRAMP
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CORD
STOCKED
RAMBLING
BAMBI
PHENOMENAL
INTERSTATE
WRAPPERS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Check your mirrors
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/27/2025 - USA TODAY