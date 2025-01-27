Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 27, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: YUMMY EVENT SOCIAL LITTLE

Answer: They worked hard to maximize efficiency at the clock factory because — TIME IS MONEY

"I had a romance novel inside of me, but I paid three sailors to beat it out of me with steel pipes." − Patton Oswald

MY FAITH DEMANDS THAT I DO WHATEVER I CAN, WHEREVER I CAN, WHENEVER I CAN ... TO TRY TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. − JIMMY CARTER

DELICIOUS BREAKFAST BUNS WHOSE CONSUMPTION HELPS YOU THINK OF THE PERFECT WORD: SYNONYM ROLLS.

PIG COW APE ELK RAT BAT YAK

TOMATO, OMAHA, ATOMIC, COMBAT, TRAMP

CORD STOCKED RAMBLING BAMBI PHENOMENAL INTERSTATE WRAPPERS

Check your mirrors

