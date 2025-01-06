Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TOOTH LUNCH WIGGLE DRIVER

Answer: The bowlers didn’t like having to wait for an open lane and were anxious to — GET ROLLING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"My singing voice is somewhere between a drunken apology and a plumbing problem." − Colin Firth

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MAY THE LIGHT ILLUMINATE YOUR HEARTS AND SHINE IN YOUR LIFE EVERY DAY OF THE YEAR. − EILEEN ANGLIN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

POPULAR MOVIE ABOUT A TROUPE OF BAD, OVERDRAMATIC PANTOMIME ACTORS: "THE SILENCE OF THE HAMS."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TIN IRON ZINC NEON SILVER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

RETIRE, ENTREE, EXTENT, TURTLE, EQUITY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

AUGMENTING RECORD BALLASTS ALASKAN SHOOTS JUNGLES OVERPASS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Growing money on trees

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

