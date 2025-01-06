Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TOOTH LUNCH WIGGLE DRIVER
Answer: The bowlers didn’t like having to wait for an open lane and were anxious to — GET ROLLING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"My singing voice is somewhere between a drunken apology and a plumbing problem." − Colin Firth
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MAY THE LIGHT ILLUMINATE YOUR HEARTS AND SHINE IN YOUR LIFE EVERY DAY OF THE YEAR. − EILEEN ANGLIN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
POPULAR MOVIE ABOUT A TROUPE OF BAD, OVERDRAMATIC PANTOMIME ACTORS: "THE SILENCE OF THE HAMS."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN IRON ZINC NEON SILVER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
RETIRE, ENTREE, EXTENT, TURTLE, EQUITY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
AUGMENTING
RECORD
BALLASTS
ALASKAN
SHOOTS
JUNGLES
OVERPASS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Growing money on trees
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/06/2025 - USA TODAY