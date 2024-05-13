Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 13, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHEAT FAULT TOPPLE BAFFLE

Answer: The horses’ square dancing was a disaster as a result of their — TWO LEFT FEET

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"For the most part, I feel really comfortable with what I've given to the people. I want to give it to them again." − Stevie Wonder

Cryptoquote

A HARMONIOUS FAMILY LEADS TO PROSPERITY IN EVERYTHING. − CHINESE PROVERB

Cryptoquip

NOTEWORTHY AMERICAN WRITER WHO WAS VERY FOND OF FRUIT PRESERVED IN SYRUP: TRUMAN COMPOTE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

COFFEE TOFFEE OFFICE OFFEND COFFIN OFFSET

Lexigo

PETITE, EXPEL, LEARN, NEWER, REWIND

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ATTEMPTED FINGERNAILS STRAINS BROKEN THIRD OPPOSITES BABYSITTERS

Find the Words

More transport delays

Kubok

