Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 13, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHEAT FAULT TOPPLE BAFFLE
Answer: The horses’ square dancing was a disaster as a result of their — TWO LEFT FEET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"For the most part, I feel really comfortable with what I've given to the people. I want to give it to them again." − Stevie Wonder
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
A HARMONIOUS FAMILY LEADS TO PROSPERITY IN EVERYTHING. − CHINESE PROVERB
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
NOTEWORTHY AMERICAN WRITER WHO WAS VERY FOND OF FRUIT PRESERVED IN SYRUP: TRUMAN COMPOTE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
COFFEE TOFFEE OFFICE OFFEND COFFIN OFFSET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PETITE, EXPEL, LEARN, NEWER, REWIND
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ATTEMPTED
FINGERNAILS
STRAINS
BROKEN
THIRD
OPPOSITES
BABYSITTERS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
More transport delays
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
