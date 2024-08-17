Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WOUND DITCH BANNER RIDDLE
Answer: Her date complained about everything. She didn't like being − "WHINED" AND DINED
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Depression and anxiety can't fit in your head if you're cultivating feelings of joy and inspiration." − Austin Butler
Cryptoquote
BREATHE THE SWEETNESS THAT HOVERS IN AUGUST. − DENISE LEVERTOV
Cryptoquip
AS THE HOUR CAME WHEN THE BOXING MATCH WAS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN, I EXCLAIMED, "IT'S A BOUT TIME!"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KNOW KNEW KNEE KNOT KNIT KNOLL KNOWN KNIFE
Lexigo
SUSHI, ISSUE, EASIER, REFERS, SUSTAIN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ADMONISHED
CAPITALIZED
KILMER
HANSOM
NUMERALS
INFORMS
WHISPERS
Find the Words
Some have all the luck
Kubok
