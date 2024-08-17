Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WOUND DITCH BANNER RIDDLE

Answer: Her date complained about everything. She didn't like being − "WHINED" AND DINED

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Depression and anxiety can't fit in your head if you're cultivating feelings of joy and inspiration." − Austin Butler

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BREATHE THE SWEETNESS THAT HOVERS IN AUGUST. − DENISE LEVERTOV

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

AS THE HOUR CAME WHEN THE BOXING MATCH WAS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN, I EXCLAIMED, "IT'S A BOUT TIME!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

KNOW KNEW KNEE KNOT KNIT KNOLL KNOWN KNIFE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SUSHI, ISSUE, EASIER, REFERS, SUSTAIN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ADMONISHED CAPITALIZED KILMER HANSOM NUMERALS INFORMS WHISPERS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Some have all the luck

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate )

Kubok

