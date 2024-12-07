Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024
Jumbles: KNACK ABATE INVITE PEPPER
Answer: As he clouds briefly parted to reveal the summit, the climbers got a − PEEK AT THE PEAK
"Don't ever forget Pearl Harbor and the service members who died in the attack." − U.S. Navy veteran Delton Walling
DESPITE ALL I HAVE SEEN AND EXPERIENCED, I GET THE SAME SIMPLE THRILL OUT OF GLIMPSING A TINY PATCH OF SNOW. − EDMUND HILLARY
IF SOMEONE'S EATING A BIG BOWL OF COLD CEREAL DURING AN EARTHQUAKE, WHAT HAPPENS? MILK SHAKES.
LAOS LIBYA LATVIA LIBERIA LEBANON
PAPER, RESERVE, ESCAPES, SCARED, DIVIDER
CAULIFLOWER
SHIMMY
CLOACA
LOQUAT
JAMIROQUAI
LINNAEUS
PREEN
