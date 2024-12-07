Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: KNACK ABATE INVITE PEPPER

Answer: As he clouds briefly parted to reveal the summit, the climbers got a − PEEK AT THE PEAK

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Don't ever forget Pearl Harbor and the service members who died in the attack." − U.S. Navy veteran Delton Walling

Cryptoquote

DESPITE ALL I HAVE SEEN AND EXPERIENCED, I GET THE SAME SIMPLE THRILL OUT OF GLIMPSING A TINY PATCH OF SNOW. − EDMUND HILLARY

Cryptoquip

IF SOMEONE'S EATING A BIG BOWL OF COLD CEREAL DURING AN EARTHQUAKE, WHAT HAPPENS? MILK SHAKES.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LAOS LIBYA LATVIA LIBERIA LEBANON

Lexigo

PAPER, RESERVE, ESCAPES, SCARED, DIVIDER

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CAULIFLOWER SHIMMY CLOACA LOQUAT JAMIROQUAI LINNAEUS PREEN

Find the Words

This is how we quantify

Kubok

