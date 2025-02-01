Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: OMEGA SWISH PIGLET UNJUST
Answer: Not everyone believes that marriage is for them, but those who do − ESPOUSE IT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What I remember about Robin (Williams) was his humility. ... He could have had a huge ego. But he didn't." − Terry Jones
Cryptoquote
WHILE IT IS FEBRUARY, ONE CAN TASTE THE FULL JOYS OF ANTICIPATION. SPRING STANDS AT THE GATE WITH HER FINGER ON THE LATCH. − PATIENCE STRONG
Cryptoquip
IF MONARCHS RULED OVER CROATIA, RUSSIA AND SERBIA, MIGHT THEY BE CLASSIFIED AS SLAV-EREIGNS?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BERN ROME LIMA OSLO RIGA
Lexigo
CLOCK, KOALA, ALCOHOL, LACTIC, CIRCLES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HEELPOST
ODIOUSNESS
COPACETIC
INTERLAKEN
SOLEUS
CLAFOUTIS
COATES
Find the Words
When you're feeling the heat
Kubok
