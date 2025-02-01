Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: OMEGA SWISH PIGLET UNJUST

Answer: Not everyone believes that marriage is for them, but those who do − ESPOUSE IT

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What I remember about Robin (Williams) was his humility. ... He could have had a huge ego. But he didn't." − Terry Jones

Cryptoquote

WHILE IT IS FEBRUARY, ONE CAN TASTE THE FULL JOYS OF ANTICIPATION. SPRING STANDS AT THE GATE WITH HER FINGER ON THE LATCH. − PATIENCE STRONG

Cryptoquip

IF MONARCHS RULED OVER CROATIA, RUSSIA AND SERBIA, MIGHT THEY BE CLASSIFIED AS SLAV-EREIGNS?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BERN ROME LIMA OSLO RIGA

Lexigo

CLOCK, KOALA, ALCOHOL, LACTIC, CIRCLES

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HEELPOST ODIOUSNESS COPACETIC INTERLAKEN SOLEUS CLAFOUTIS COATES

Find the Words

When you're feeling the heat

Kubok

