Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BOSSY KIOSK UNWIND PLIGHT
Answer: When it came to knowing exactly when to spray. the skunk had − GOOD "IN-STINKS"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"As a youngster, I never dreamed there could be a career actually earning a living writing music." − John Williams
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THERE ARE TWO RULES IN LIFE: NUMBER ONE, NEVER QUIT! NUMBER TWO, NEVER FORGET RULE NUMBER ONE. − DUKE ELLINGTON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
SPECIAL BEVERAGE THAT THE FAB FOUR WOULD GULP DOWN TO REJUVENATE THEIR BODIES: BEATLE JUICE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SWAN WREN CROW DUCK HAWK ROOK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MINING, GENES, SMASH, HASHTAG, GARMENTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ADHERED
TRIANGLES
SPIN
POLISH
HONDURAS
SCHIPOL
GESTURE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Comfort is important
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
