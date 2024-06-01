Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 1, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GABBY LEAVE UNSURE MANAGE
Answer: The panda couple broke up after realizing that living together was becoming - UNBEARABLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I found out that I'm totally confused and I'm good with that. I'm consistently inconsistent." - Singer-songwriter Ronnie Dunn
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT YOUR MOTHER, YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE PUREST LOVE YOU WILL EVER KNOW. − CHARLEY BENETTO
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHY DID THE APPLES AND BANANAS DECIDE TO GO SEE A DOCTOR? BECAUSE THEY WEREN'T PEELING WELL.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EURO PESO POUND FRANC RUPEE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PAYPAL, LARVA, ANALYSES, STEPHEN, NEPHEW
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
STEEPED
JORDAN
SPLITTING
COGITATE
GARGANTUAN
DERMATOLOGY
BUDDIES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
So much to discover
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/01/2024 - USA TODAY