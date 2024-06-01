Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 1, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GABBY LEAVE UNSURE MANAGE

Answer: The panda couple broke up after realizing that living together was becoming - UNBEARABLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I found out that I'm totally confused and I'm good with that. I'm consistently inconsistent." - Singer-songwriter Ronnie Dunn

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT YOUR MOTHER, YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE PUREST LOVE YOU WILL EVER KNOW. − CHARLEY BENETTO

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHY DID THE APPLES AND BANANAS DECIDE TO GO SEE A DOCTOR? BECAUSE THEY WEREN'T PEELING WELL.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EURO PESO POUND FRANC RUPEE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PAYPAL, LARVA, ANALYSES, STEPHEN, NEPHEW

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

STEEPED JORDAN SPLITTING COGITATE GARGANTUAN DERMATOLOGY BUDDIES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

So much to discover

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/01/2024 - USA TODAY