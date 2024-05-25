Puzzle solutions for Saturday, May 25, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BERRY PANIC DRIVEL COMMON
Answer: After the release of Elvis’ “Jailhouse Rock”, fans were talking about his — CRIMINAL RECORD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I want everyone to know what they deserve in relationships: that they can demand equality and kindness." — Olivia Colman
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I DON'T HAVE ANY BAD HABITS. THEY MIGHT BE BAD HABITS FOR OTHER PEOPLE, BUT THEY'RE ALL RIGHT FOR ME. — EUBIE BLAKE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU WERE TO BUY A DOZEN VERY CHEAP RAZOR BLADES FOR TWO DOLLARS, YOU'D SCRIMP AND SHAVE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
QUEBEC ALBERTA ONTARIO MANITOBA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
DINING, GRANARY, YODEL, LILIES, STRODE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CHOOSE
MAMMOTH
SHUFFLING
MINTS
DEEPLY
SEDUCTIVE
JABEUR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Visit both islands
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
