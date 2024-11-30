Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Jumbles: PLUNK LIMIT STIGMA TRENCH

Answer: The barber designed his new website − USING CLIP ART

"The object of the roles I played is not to turn your stomach − but merely to make your hair stand on end." − Boris Karloff

A HOME ISN'T ALWAYS THE HOUSE WE LIVE IN. IT'S ALSO THE PEOPLE WE CHOOSE TO SURROUND OURSELVES WITH. - T.J. KLUNE

FANCY, LAVISH EVENT THAT STEAKS AND HAMBURGERS ATTEND IF THEY FEEL LIKE DANCING: MEAT BALLS.

OMAN MALI POLAND BRAZIL BOLIVIA

THERE, ENDED, DETRACTOR, RADIO, OTTER

PALLIATE EARS SLEEPING BIGHT MANCHESTER OCTOPUS JARRE

