Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PLUNK LIMIT STIGMA TRENCH
Answer: The barber designed his new website − USING CLIP ART
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The object of the roles I played is not to turn your stomach − but merely to make your hair stand on end." − Boris Karloff
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
A HOME ISN'T ALWAYS THE HOUSE WE LIVE IN. IT'S ALSO THE PEOPLE WE CHOOSE TO SURROUND OURSELVES WITH. - T.J. KLUNE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FANCY, LAVISH EVENT THAT STEAKS AND HAMBURGERS ATTEND IF THEY FEEL LIKE DANCING: MEAT BALLS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OMAN MALI POLAND BRAZIL BOLIVIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
THERE, ENDED, DETRACTOR, RADIO, OTTER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PALLIATE
EARS
SLEEPING
BIGHT
MANCHESTER
OCTOPUS
JARRE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Glittering accessories
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/30/2024 - USA TODAY