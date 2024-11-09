Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TOPAZ VIPER MUFFIN WISELY

Answer: The chef who enjoyed using seasonings to create bold flavors had a − ZEST FOR LIFE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Don't be afraid to be different, be afraid of being the same as everyone else." − Dorothy Dandridge

Cryptoquote

TOO MANY OF US ARE NOT LIVING OUR DREAMS BECAUSE WE ARE LIVING OUR FEARS. − LES BROWN

Cryptoquip

I HAD FORMERLY PLANNED TO BECOME AN ARCHAEOLOGIST, BUT I FEARED I MIGHT END UP IN RUINS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ALASKA KANSAS NEVADA OREGON

Lexigo

SAUNA, AWASH, HIKING, GNAWED, DRAWER

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BRISBANE MESCAL SAUCER ORTHOGRAPHY FLOG TWEEZING MATE

Find the Words

Freshly harvested

Kubok

