Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TOPAZ VIPER MUFFIN WISELY
Answer: The chef who enjoyed using seasonings to create bold flavors had a − ZEST FOR LIFE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Don't be afraid to be different, be afraid of being the same as everyone else." − Dorothy Dandridge
Cryptoquote
TOO MANY OF US ARE NOT LIVING OUR DREAMS BECAUSE WE ARE LIVING OUR FEARS. − LES BROWN
Cryptoquip
I HAD FORMERLY PLANNED TO BECOME AN ARCHAEOLOGIST, BUT I FEARED I MIGHT END UP IN RUINS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ALASKA KANSAS NEVADA OREGON
Lexigo
SAUNA, AWASH, HIKING, GNAWED, DRAWER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BRISBANE
MESCAL
SAUCER
ORTHOGRAPHY
FLOG
TWEEZING
MATE
Find the Words
Freshly harvested
Kubok
