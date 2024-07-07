Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 7, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: LAWYER HOTTER REDUCE EXOTIC LAWMAN THATCHAfter removing weeds from her garden for hours, she gave up and — THREW IN THE “TROWEL”
Cryptoquip
IF AIR DUCTS ABRUPTLY BEGIN BLOWING IN THE REVERSE DIRECTION, WOULD YOU CALL THAT A SURPRISING TURN OF VENTS?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEE ANT WASP FLEA LOUSE BEETLE HORNET CRICKET
Lexigo
UNION, NOSES, STATUTE, EARNS, SENILE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GIRAFFE
TOWER
MOUNTAIN
LIGHTHOUSE
SKYSCRAPER
REDWOOD
WATERFALL
Find the Words
Where magic happens
Kubok
