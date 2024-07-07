Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 7, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Answer: LAWYER HOTTER REDUCE EXOTIC LAWMAN THATCHAfter removing weeds from her garden for hours, she gave up and — THREW IN THE “TROWEL”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF AIR DUCTS ABRUPTLY BEGIN BLOWING IN THE REVERSE DIRECTION, WOULD YOU CALL THAT A SURPRISING TURN OF VENTS?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEE ANT WASP FLEA LOUSE BEETLE HORNET CRICKET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

UNION, NOSES, STATUTE, EARNS, SENILE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GIRAFFE TOWER MOUNTAIN LIGHTHOUSE SKYSCRAPER REDWOOD WATERFALL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Where magic happens

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/07/2024 - USA TODAY