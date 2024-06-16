Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 16, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Answer: CRANKY GEYSER INCOME FORAGE CHORUS BISHOPJohannes Gutenberg announced his new invention at the — PRESS CONFERENCE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
AT THE BEGINNING OF HIS AWARD ACCEPTANCE SPEECH, THE PERSON WHO WON THE BAKE-OFF SAID, "IT WAS A PIECE OF CAKE!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
IOWA OHIO ALASKA KANSAS ARIZONA FLORIDA COLORADO ARKANSAS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NASAL, LASAGNA, ALMANAC, CANCEL, LICENSED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TREASURE
CORNHUSKER
SOONER
NUTMEG
BEEHIVE
WOLVERINE
VOLUNTEER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Meeting some friends
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/16/2024 - USA TODAY