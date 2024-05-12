Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 12, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Answer: BEWARE DIVERT FALLEN WHOOSH IMPACT BECKONHe was able to fix his mom’s old computer by installing — A NEW MOTHERBOARD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHAT WOULD PEOPLE CALL THE EFFORT TO HAVE PENNIES REMOVED FROM CIRCULATION? A CENTS-LESS ENDEAVOR.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MOUSE MOOSE TIGER OTTER CAMEL SKUNK HYENA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ALTAR, RETAIN, NETTLE, ENLARGE, EARNING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

FONDA AUSTEN KRAKOWSKI LYNCH GOODALL SEYMOUR CAMPION

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Might try the London Ritz

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 05/12/2024 - USA TODAY