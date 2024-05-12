Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 12, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: BEWARE DIVERT FALLEN WHOOSH IMPACT BECKONHe was able to fix his mom’s old computer by installing — A NEW MOTHERBOARD
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD PEOPLE CALL THE EFFORT TO HAVE PENNIES REMOVED FROM CIRCULATION? A CENTS-LESS ENDEAVOR.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MOUSE MOOSE TIGER OTTER CAMEL SKUNK HYENA
Lexigo
ALTAR, RETAIN, NETTLE, ENLARGE, EARNING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FONDA
AUSTEN
KRAKOWSKI
LYNCH
GOODALL
SEYMOUR
CAMPION
Find the Words
Might try the London Ritz
Kubok
