Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 19, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: HONCHO GOTTEN UNCLOG GLOSSY IRONIC SPIFFYThe massage would be over after a few — FINISHING TOUCHES
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE NEIGHBORS HELD A CONTEST TO SEE WHO COULD SHOUT THE LOUDEST, THEY CALLED IT A YELLING BEE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ROSE IRIS DAISY TULIP LILAC PEONY DAHLIA ORCHID
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
HEDGE, EASED, DETEST, TEDIUM, MUTATED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PROPOSE
JEWEL
FOOLISHNESS
SAILOR
BLOOPER
WARHOL
DANDY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
A fragile ecosystem
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
