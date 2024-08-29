Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DRINK WOVEN UNCORK COTTON

Answer: Their new front door was made of solid oak, and they hoped it would last forever, — KNOCK ON WOOD

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The most valuable lessons in life cannot be taught, they must be experienced." − British singer Liam Payne

Cryptoquote

OPPORTUNITY DOES NOT KNOCK; IT PRESENTS ITSELF WHEN YOU BEAT DOWN THE DOOR. − KYLE CHANDLER

Cryptoquip

WHY DO RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS ALWAYS COME OFF AS VERY EGOTISTICAL? THEY'RE FULL OF THEMSELVES.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CUBIC LYRIC TUNIC BASIC CIVIC

Lexigo

JAPAN, NEEDED, DANGER, RECEDED, DECREE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

AMBULANCE RADIANTLY PIAZZA SUPPORTIVE CHILE FIELDS MONARCHIES

Find the Words

Art is therapy

Kubok

