Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DRINK WOVEN UNCORK COTTON
Answer: Their new front door was made of solid oak, and they hoped it would last forever, — KNOCK ON WOOD
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The most valuable lessons in life cannot be taught, they must be experienced." − British singer Liam Payne
Cryptoquote
OPPORTUNITY DOES NOT KNOCK; IT PRESENTS ITSELF WHEN YOU BEAT DOWN THE DOOR. − KYLE CHANDLER
Cryptoquip
WHY DO RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS ALWAYS COME OFF AS VERY EGOTISTICAL? THEY'RE FULL OF THEMSELVES.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CUBIC LYRIC TUNIC BASIC CIVIC
Lexigo
JAPAN, NEEDED, DANGER, RECEDED, DECREE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
AMBULANCE
RADIANTLY
PIAZZA
SUPPORTIVE
CHILE
FIELDS
MONARCHIES
Find the Words
Art is therapy
Kubok
