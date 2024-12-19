Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LIMIT LOCAL FEISTY ACCENT
Answer: The students were experiencing success with multiplication, but − NOT AT ALL TIMES
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"A story is not like a road to follow ... it's more like a house. You go inside and stay there for a while." − Alice Munro
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
HAVING SOMEWHERE TO GO IS HOME, HAVING SOMEONE TO LOVE IS FAMILY. HAVING BOTH IS A BLESSING. − UNKNOWN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
HOW MIGHT YOU DESCRIBE A FAMOUS FACILITY WHERE CHEESE AND BUTTER ARE MADE? LEGEND-DAIRY.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
AORTA ARENA ALOHA AROMA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
VERSE, ELDERS, SEVEN, NOVEL, LENGTHY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ELEVATOR
CARAVAGGIO
WILLOW
BRAM
THERE
RIVERS
MILK
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
I have a favourite
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
