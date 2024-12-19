Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: LIMIT LOCAL FEISTY ACCENT

Answer: The students were experiencing success with multiplication, but − NOT AT ALL TIMES

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"A story is not like a road to follow ... it's more like a house. You go inside and stay there for a while." − Alice Munro

Cryptoquote

HAVING SOMEWHERE TO GO IS HOME, HAVING SOMEONE TO LOVE IS FAMILY. HAVING BOTH IS A BLESSING. − UNKNOWN

Cryptoquip

HOW MIGHT YOU DESCRIBE A FAMOUS FACILITY WHERE CHEESE AND BUTTER ARE MADE? LEGEND-DAIRY.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

AORTA ARENA ALOHA AROMA

Lexigo

VERSE, ELDERS, SEVEN, NOVEL, LENGTHY

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ELEVATOR CARAVAGGIO WILLOW BRAM THERE RIVERS MILK

Find the Words

I have a favourite

Kubok

