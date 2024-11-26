Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SWOON WOULD BUFFET COSTLY
Answer: Grandpa kangaroo couldn’t jump the fence to get his ball because he was — OUT OF BOUNDS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I love wearing a lot of color, and I am majorly into scarves. I'm the Beau Brummel of Fleetwood Mac." − Mick Fleetwood
Cryptoquote
SOME OF THE DAYS IN NOVEMBER CARRY THE WHOLE MEMORY OF SUMMER AS A FIRE OPAL CARRIES THE COLOR OF MOON RISE. − GLADYS TABER
Cryptoquip
BEFORE THE KIDS BEGAN CARVING VARIOUS PUMPKINS, ONE OF THEM CRIED "LET THE GOURD TIMES ROLL!"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE TWO TEN ZERO FOUR FIVE THREE
Lexigo
SENSE, ESPRESSO, OBSERVER, RESORT, TIBIA
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PILOTS
DAZZLE
NORMAN
CAPTIVATED
SASHIMI
RELAXING
AIRWAVES
Find the Words
A roof over our heads
Kubok
