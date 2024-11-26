Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SWOON WOULD BUFFET COSTLY

Answer: Grandpa kangaroo couldn’t jump the fence to get his ball because he was — OUT OF BOUNDS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I love wearing a lot of color, and I am majorly into scarves. I'm the Beau Brummel of Fleetwood Mac." − Mick Fleetwood

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

SOME OF THE DAYS IN NOVEMBER CARRY THE WHOLE MEMORY OF SUMMER AS A FIRE OPAL CARRIES THE COLOR OF MOON RISE. − GLADYS TABER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BEFORE THE KIDS BEGAN CARVING VARIOUS PUMPKINS, ONE OF THEM CRIED "LET THE GOURD TIMES ROLL!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ONE TWO TEN ZERO FOUR FIVE THREE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SENSE, ESPRESSO, OBSERVER, RESORT, TIBIA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

PILOTS DAZZLE NORMAN CAPTIVATED SASHIMI RELAXING AIRWAVES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

A roof over our heads

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

