Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FLOWN SLOSH STOCKY FIASCO
Answer: The wintry weather turned the food-tasting contest into a − "CHILLY" COOKOFF
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I loved Bette Davis when I was little and when I was big and when I got old." − Gena Rowlands
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I MAY BE HELPING TO BRING HARMONY BETWEEN PEOPLE THROUGH MY MUSIC. − NAT KING COLE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE GROUND SQUIRREL WASN'T QUITE SURE IT WAS UP TO THE CHALLENGE, I CRIED, "GOPHER IT!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MALTA NEPAL ITALY CHILE JAPAN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SALSA, ANALYST, TENANT, TONER, RESTFUL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
UNITS
RESTATED
TONING
TRIPODS
NICKLAUS
VIRGINIA
OUTBURSTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Creative collaboration
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/18/2024 - USA TODAY