Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KIOSK ELOPE RATHER GAZEBO
Answer: After the invention of the telescope, people were curious and wanted to − TAKE A LOOK-SEE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There are still many causes worth sacrificing for ... so much history yet to be made." − Michelle Obama
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF I HAVE SEEN FURTHER THAN OTHERS, IT IS BY STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS. − ISAAC NEWTON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
INCOME THAT IS DERIVED FROM A WELL-KNOWN OPULENT DEPARTMENT STORE CHAIN: SAKS FIFTH REVENUE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
WOBBLY PEBBLE RUBBLE NIBBLE RIBBON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
VIVID, DETECTIVE, EJECT, TIARA, ARRIVING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
OVERTHROWN
BURNISHED
POSSIBLE
UNBALANCED
NEVERMIND
ELSA
COMFORT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Breathe the fresh air
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/19/2024 - USA TODAY