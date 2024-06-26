Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ESSAY HOARD LIZARD GROOVY
Answer: The cafe's "Daily Special" was $5 off, and quite a few customers tried the − "SAVE-ORY" DISH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There isn't a modern Hollywood without legendary writer, director and producer Roger Corman." − Writer Joe Russo
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
NO MAN I EVER MET WAS MY FATHER'S EQUAL, AND I NEVER LOVED ANY OTHER MAN AS MUCH. − HEDY LAMARR
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD ONE CALL LEECHES THAT MAKE THEIR HABITATS IN AND AROUND SMALL STREAMS? BROOKWORMS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TAINT TOAST TIGHT TRACT TRAIT TAUNT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ODORS, SORCERER, RECORD, DRONE, EROSION
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
JUICINESS
BALLOTS
DEMOTED
SPORES
APPEARS
YEAST
AGASSI
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Defensive driving
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/26/2024 - USA TODAY