Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CHIMP OOMPH GOVERN DENTAL
Answer: After not being allowed in, the rabbit was − HOPPING MAD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If anyone described me as a genius I would laugh. I have my moments − I just have to join them together." − Sting
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHEN IT COMES DOWN TO IT, I'D RATHER HAVE AN ACTION FIGURE THAN A GOLDEN GLOBE. − CHADWICK BOSEMAN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
SUPPOSING YOU HEAR A RUMOR ABOUT BUTTER OR MARGARINE, DO YOU THINK IT'S O.K. TO SPREAD IT?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SCORE FRAME SPARE SPLIT STRIKE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PIECE, EXCEL, LESLIE, ENTITIES, SLIDES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
VERTABRAE
TIMERS
SCRIPTS
MATURE
FRANKIE
AUTOMATES
BOOKSHOP
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Some unique locations
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/02/2024 - USA TODAY