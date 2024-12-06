Qatar attempts to capture passenger attention – with longest ever in-flight safety video

Qatar Airways has accused passengers of “not paying enough attention” to on-board safety briefings after releasing one of the longest in-flight safety videos on record.

The airline, ranked the world’s second best in a recent study conducted by The Telegraph, enlisted the help of the American comedian Kevin Hart and the English model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the new video.

“As we continue to become more technologically advanced, we are seeing more and more passengers not paying enough attention to the in-flight safety video, instead opting for entertainment content on their other devices,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

“We decided there was no better way to capture their attention than with their favourite celebrities and content creators. Our main ambition for this project was to design an in-flight safety video that passengers will not want to miss.”

At seven minutes and 25 seconds, this is one of the longest in-flight safety videos on record. Delta, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air New Zealand and many other carriers have all released videos pushing the five- or six-minute mark in recent years, but Qatar has raised the bar.

Notably, its effort includes a jab at one of its big rivals. The latest safety offering from Emirates opens with the lines: “This is your no-nonsense safety video. We do not have dancers breaking into song, characters from movies, or celebrities trying to be funny, I’m afraid.” In Qatar’s video, Hart says: “You know what they say – a lot of these videos are ‘no-nonsense’. How about we just call it what it is. Unimaginative. Uninventive. And flat-out boring.”

Qatar’s latest in-flight safety video will have one of the highest casting budgets in history, starring Hart (with an estimated net worth of £350 million) and a slew of high-profile internet celebrities who have been reported to charge north of £500,000 for a single promotional video on social media.

Enough talk. The question is, does it land?

I don’t have seven minutes and 25 seconds to spare – what’s the plot?

Hart, in a first-class cabin, gets a call from “Q Boss”, who asks him to create the world’s greatest safety video.

After delivering that dig at Emirates, Hart gives the cabin an in-flight safety demonstration, before being transported to a green-screen Kenyan safari camp, a green-screen Parisian restaurant, a green-screen New York City, a green-screen Sydney Harbour Bridge, and a green-screen Qatar waterfront. He is joined by a retinue of apparently very famous people who you probably won’t have heard of, unless you are 15 or use TikTok.

Is it funny?

No. The funniest line is delivered deadpan by the man who joins Hart in New York City, who asks, “Who you talking to?”, as Hart continues to chat about important in-flight safety stuff.

Wait a second – wasn’t Kevin Hart cancelled?

Well, he’s certainly been at the centre of some controversies over the years. In 2018, he stepped down from presenting the Oscars after old, allegedly offensive tweets and stand-up footage resurfaced online. At first he refused to apologise, saying he had said sorry before, but he later apologised for his “insensitive words.”

English model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also features - Qatar Airways

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, Hart said he doesn’t “give a s*** about cancel culture”, and added that people should be more forgiving of things people have done in the past.

“If people want to pull up stuff, go back to the same tweets of old, go ahead. There is nothing I can do,” he said.

Which other celebrities are in it?

English model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley co-stars, helping Hart to place some luggage in the overhead lockers (she’s tall, he’s short – get it?).

Palestinian-American comedian and internet personality, Anwar Jibawi, also features in the video, alongside his mother, to show how the seatbelts work. Also in the video is Senegalese-Italian comic Khaby Lame, the most-followed person on TikTok (162.5m), who performs (without saying a word, which is his thing) in the bit about not smoking on-board, and then another internet celebrity called Adam Waheed demonstrates how to put on the oxygen mask.

What’s the response been like?

It’s certainly made a splash. More than 7.5m people had viewed the video on YouTube 48 hours after it was published. BA’s mock period drama in-flight safety video, published in July 2024, has only amassed 1.5m views on the platform in four months.

The response in the comments is broadly positive. However, one user wrote: “Great idea but so loooooong.” Another said: “Not bad, but WAY too long! Poor crew having to rush after eight minutes of Hart and already at the runway.”

One commenter reflects on a 2015 Qatar Airways advert featuring the Barcelona football team: “Lots of money spent on Kevin and influencers, rest is all cheap green screen. No Barcelona live ads, that was the classic time – concise, live filmed, easy to remember,” and another said they preferred Qatar’s previous in-flight safety video: “It is not speaking the same luxury as the old IFSV,” they said.

Do ‘funny’ safety videos actually work in capturing passenger attention?

It’s up for debate. A 2015 paper released by the University of New South Wales looked into whether comedic or movie-themed safety videos adversely affected the retention of information.

More than 7.5m people had viewed the video on YouTube 48 hours after it was published - Qatar Airways

They showed participants three films: a serious one, another in which actors danced in aerobic clothes, and one in the theme of a popular film. They found participants who watched the serious one recalled 53 per cent of the information, while the cinematic group recalled 47 per cent and the “funny” group just 35 per cent.

“There was a trade-off between entertainment and education. The greater the entertainment value, the poorer the retention of key safety messages,” the authors of the paper found.

When did the trend for ‘funny’ in-flight videos begin?

One of the first ever comedic in-flight safety videos – an animated effort – was published by Virgin Atlantic in 2007. Others soon followed suit, and in recent years British Airways has become a leader in the genre, releasing videos with high-profile British celebrities including Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Emma Raducana, Steven Bartlett and Gordan Ramsey.

It is almost the norm now for airlines to attempt humour in their in-flight safety videos. In 2021, Alaskan Airlines released a viral “safety dance” video, and in 2014 Air New Zealand commissioned a high-budget CGI effort embracing the country’s J.R.R Tolkien connections. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines went for a Lego Movie collaboration in 2018 and 2019.

The turning point for the kitschy in-flight video trend was the pandemic. During this time, BA and many other long-haul airlines stopped showing their playful pre-flight videos and opted for manual safety displays instead, to focus on mask-wearing rules and social distancing policies.

With rising turbulence affecting passenger safety, and little evidence that funny videos do succeed in educating passengers on safety issues, there have been some question marks as to whether humorous in-flight safety videos still have a place on our planes. But clearly, for better or worse, the genre appears to be back and in full flow.