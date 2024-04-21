Late Queen’s bespoke Jaguar Daimler was modified with special handbag holding tray

The car has emerged for sale for £60,000 and has security and convoy lights operated by a 'James Bond-esque' bank of control buttons - Bonhams/BNPS

The late Queen Elizabeth’s bespoke Jaguar Daimler was specially modified for her handbag, it has emerged as the car has been put up for sale for £60,000.

The monarch owned and drove the British racing green vehicle from brand new in 2001 until 2006, clocking up thousands of miles in it.

Personal touches for Her Majesty included a special handbag holding tray built into the armrest between the two front seats.

It also has security and convoy lights operated by a James Bond-esque bank of control buttons.

The “elegant and luxurious” interior consists of catkin beige leather with a green carpet.

The automatic drive vehicle, with a V8 engine capable of reaching 149mph, has done just 16,200 miles in 23 years.

It was also driven by Prince Philip before being returned to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust in 2007.

They sold it in 2013 to a British-based private collector, who has kept it in a ‘pristine’ condition in a heated garage.

They are now selling the car with auctioneers Bonhams Cars, of London, who say it is a ‘rare’ opportunity to acquire a vehicle driven by the Queen.

A Bonhams Cars spokesperson said: “Her Majesty preferred shades of dark green to adorn her vehicles, thus British Racing Green was chosen, with the overall appearance kept similar to other Daimler Majestic LWB examples except for the security lights which still function as intended.

“It has just 16,200 miles from new and less than 1,400 since leaving the royal fleet.

“In the current ownership, the car has been kept in a heated garage as part of a fantastic private collection.”

David Hayhow, a consignment specialist at Bonhams Cars, added: “This represents a very rare opportunity to own a vehicle that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II personally drove.

“It retains nearly all its royal options, including the tray specially designed to hold Her Majesty’s handbag, and the flashing blue convoy lights discreetly hidden across the car.

“Royal vehicles are offered very infrequently so, when they do come to market, they are highly sought after.

“We are delighted to be offering this special Daimler without reserve, so it will be selling from the very first bid.”

The online sale ends on April 29.