Queen Camilla steps out with the Duchess of Gloucester after returning to London with King Charles

Queen Camilla was joined by the Duchess of Gloucester (Alamy)

Queen Camilla was given a new honour as she took part in a special ceremony at Clarence House on Tuesday night, following her return to London with King Charles.

Her Majesty, 76, was made an honorary liveryman of the worshipful company of fan makers at her residence in the capital.

Camilla, who looked elegant in a black pinafore dress with leopard print detailing, was joined by the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin's wife, the Duchess of Gloucester.

During the ceremony, the Queen was clothed in a gown as an honorary liveryman by Peter Dove, the master fan maker. See the moment in the clip below…

The company had special dispensation to carry out the ceremony at Clarence House rather than within the Square Mile of the City of London.

Greeting Claire Chitty, the company clerk, the Queen said: "I’m thrilled because I love fans – I’ve got a collection upstairs."

Among the display was one of Camilla's personal heirlooms - a dark blue fan which originally belonged to the Queen's great-grandmother Alice Keppel, who was a long-standing mistress of Edward VII.

The Queen explained to the Duchess of Gloucester that the historic fan had been repaired by experts associated with the fan museum.

"It is beautiful and very special," she said.

The Queen became patron of the Fan Museum, when she was the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2008. Danish born Birgitte, who married Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, in 1972, was installed as a Liveryman of the same company in 2005.

Queen Camilla was joined by the Duchess of Gloucester at Clarence House (Alamy)

The Worshipful Company of Fan Makers is one of the Livery Companies of the City of London. The company can trace its origins back to 1670 when a Guild was formed via a petition to Parliament concerning the threat of imported fans.

The Guild of Fan Makers, as it was then known, later gained its Royal Charter in 1709. Today, the Company works to develop and promote the work of traditional fan making.

The Queen was clothed in a gown during the ceremony (Alamy)

The ceremony came hours after the King and Queen flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from their private Sandringham home and were pictured as they were driven the short distance to nearby Clarence House.

Charles, 75, made the trip for what is widely expected to be further treatment following his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived back at Clarence House after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk (Getty)

The monarch has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Last week Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, saying only that he has a "form of cancer".

He was diagnosed after a "separate issue of concern was noted" and was investigated while he was being treated for his benign enlarged prostate.

