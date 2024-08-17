Queen Camilla's incredible act of generosity following UK riots – revealed

Although riots across the UK have now subsided, the damage that they caused communities is still in place, including the Spellow Library in Liverpool, which was set on fire.

The flames gutted the building, destroying the books and technical equipment inside. Outrage over the setting of the fire prompted dozens of authors to donate books to help the library restock, and the Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotherham, has now revealed that Queen Camilla was one of those who contributed to the effort.

In a letter, the Mayor revealed that the wife of King Charles had donated 70 books to the library. "I'd like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Queen Camilla for her thoughtful letter and gift of books which give a much-needed boost for the people of the city region at a very difficult time," he said.

"Her Majesty's gift, along with donations of books and support from hundreds of authors and thousands of other people, reminds us that the good in this world far outweighs the bad and bolsters our determination to come together and rebuild in the wake of recent events.

The library was gutted following the fires (STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

"The burning of a library was such a shocking image, symbolising the ignorance of those who seek to divide us. With the help of the Queen's donation, and of everyone else who has given their support, we will ensure that they do not succeed."

Among the texts donated by Camilla were children's books like The Tale of Peter Rabbit and The Tiger Who Came to Tea and books aimed at an older audience like Lessons in Chemistry, A Gentleman in Moscow and The Book Thief.

During the riots, which broke out following the stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport, King Charles was given daily briefings about the situation.

The royal is an avid reader (Chris Jackson)

In one of the briefings, the monarch heard from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as well as senior members of the police force including the Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex.

The King was said to be gladdened by news of counter-demonstrations with a spokesperson saying he was "greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality".

The monarch was kept informed about the situation (Euan Cherry)

Charles is understood to be hoping to undertake a visit in the future to showcase direct support, however, this would only take place if the monarch didn't place an additional burden on police services.