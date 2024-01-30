Queen refreshes royal dolls house's tiny library with modern authors to mark centenary

A selection of modern literature will now be added to the miniature library in the Queen Mary’s dolls’ house - TODD-WHITE ART PHOTOGRAPHY

When Queen Mary’s dolls’ house was created in the 1920s, its library was filled with miniature books by contemporary authors such as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Thomas Hardy to capture the literary culture of the decade.

Now, as the world’s largest dolls’ house celebrates its centenary, the library has been updated with an array of tiny new manuscripts by writers including Alan Bennett, Julia Donaldson and Anthony Horowitz to offer a snapshot of contemporary literature in Britain.

The Queen, 76, will host a reception at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for the authors, illustrators and binders behind the new miniature collection, among them Elif Shafak, Malorie Blackman and her own son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Her Majesty, a voracious reader and patron of a number of literary charities, has also handwritten an introduction to the project that has been bound and presented as her own tiny book.

In it, she hails the “incredible richness of 21st century literary talent”.

The library has been updated with an array of tiny new manuscripts by writers including Alan Bennett, Julia Donaldson and Anthony Horowitz

The Queen says the dolls’ house, a 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian residence built for King George V’s consort as a gift from the nation after the First World War, “continued to enchant generations of children and adults who still came to marvel at its perfect proportions, extraordinary attention to detail and, perhaps above all, the artistic genius apparent in every room.”

Snapshot of literature in the 1920s

The Queen adds: “For me, it is the library that is the most breath-taking space in the house.

“It was curated by Princess Marie Louise and her friend, the author EV Lucas, who invited 200 renowned writers to contribute pieces of writing, providing an unrivalled snapshot of literature in the 1920s.”

Curator Kathryn Jones preparing a miniature throne from Queen Mary's Dolls' House, the largest and most famous dolls' house in the world - Royal Collection Trust

She expresses delight that a selection of modern literature would now be added to the library.

“These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone,” she writes.

Story continues

“I should like to thank everyone who has been involved in this wonderful initiative to create a new set of tiny library books – books that will, like their predecessors, outlast us all.”

Queen Mary’s dolls’ house is a 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian residence built for King George V’s consort as a gift from the nation after the First World War.

The miniature books will be on display for visitors to Windsor Castle and can be seen alongside Queen Mary’s dolls’ house throughout 2024 - ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST

The Queen will be given a short tour of the dolls’ house, which has been re-presented to mark its 100th anniversary, before viewing the 20 works by leading writers and illustrators who have contributed their own miniature manuscripts

The new, handwritten books range from short stories, poetry collections and illustrated tales to plays, articles and recipes, many inspired by the dolls’ house or written especially for the project.

Alan Bennett’s contribution is called The Mantelpiece, while Sebastian Faulks has written Music for a Dolls’ House and Tom Stoppard, Kolya’s Glove.

Other contributors include AN Wilson, Jacqueline Wilson, Philippa Gregory and Simon Armitage. Parker Bowles’s offering is titled “A Recipe Fit for a Queen”.

The Queen, 76, will host a reception at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for the authors, illustrators and binders behind the new miniature collection - Royal Collection Trust

Meanwhile, the Queen has also written the foreword to a new book, The Miniature Library of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House’ by Elizabeth Clark Ashby, which explores the stories behind the creation of the dolls’ house library in the 1920s.

‘Excellence of British and Irish craft’

The Queen notes that the house is considered “a showcase of the excellence of British and Irish craft”, boasting electricity, working lifts and a fully plumbed bathroom.

She says it contains “a trove of unexpected, thought-provoking and witty gems” including a pot of real cold cream, a Fabergé mouse and a working trouser press.

More than 1,500 leading artists, craftspeople and manufacturers of the early 20th century, including Rolls Royce and Cartier, worked on the three-year dolls’ house project to create beautifully furnished rooms, including bedroom suites, a day nursery, a grand saloon boasting red velvet and silver thrones and a sweeping staircase in an impressive marble-style entrance hall.

To mark its 100th anniversary, tiny treasures from the house, including a fully strung grand piano and a sewing machine complete with minuscule thread and scissors, will go on display at Windsor Castle.

There is also a little Hoover vacuum cleaner – a relatively new invention in the 1920s – and a copper kettle made from a coin with King George V’s head still visible on its base.

The house itself has been re-lit to simulate daylight rather than moonlight, and the room’s ornate corner niches have been restored and filled with miniature plants and flowers.