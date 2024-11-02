Queen Elizabeth II to appear in Paddington 3 - details

Queen Elizabeth II left the nation in tears when she made a heartwarming appearance alongside Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Now, the late monarch is set to appear in Paddington in Peru, which is out in cinemas next week.

The Queen appeared in a sketch in 2022 with Paddington (Photo: BBC)

According to Variety, the Queen’s small cameo in the latest instalment of the film series will be a photo of her having afternoon tea with the beloved animated bear.

The publication also reported that the image received the royal seal of approval from Buckingham Palace.

Rosie Alison, the film’s co-producer, told the publication: "[The royal family] were actually very happy for it to happen.

"But we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow."

The photo will be of the moment from the Platinum Jubilee sketch where Paddington had tea with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace. During the sketch, the Queen takes out a marmalade sandwich from her handbag, telling the bear, "I keep mine in here – for later." Watch the moment in the video below.

That wasn’t the only time the royal appeared in a television skit. In 2012, to mark the opening of the London Olympics, Elizabeth joined Daniel Craig and was part of a James Bond-themed sketch.

In the sketch, Her Majesty appeared to parachute into the Olympic Stadium in all her finery for the evening’s entertainment. According to her former communications and press secretary Ailsa Anderson, the moment was kept a huge secret – even from her family!

Chatting on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Ailsa explained: "Danny Boyle approached the Palace, and the Queen was asked, and she didn’t hesitate; she said yes! It was obviously all under wraps; no one knew about it, including the family!

"You looked at the expressions on people’s faces, like Zara and Mike Tindall, when it looked like the Queen was parachuting out of a helicopter; no one knew! It was that element of surprise."

She continued: "I think it just demonstrated how the late Queen would take chances and also had this extraordinary sense of humour. The Paddington sketch she did at her Platinum Jubilee showed that cheeky sense of humour and her willingness to put her country before herself."