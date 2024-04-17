Queen Letizia dazzles in spellbinding tiara at Dutch state banquet

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the official state banquet on April 17, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Getty)

Queen Letizia just channelled Meghan Markle's style in a gorgeous outfit but she ramped up her look even more on Wednesday evening for a special royal event.

The Spanish royal looked the picture of elegance as she modelled a royal blue dress with a yellow sash as well as the jaw-dropping Cartier Diamond Loop Tiara.

First debuted at a 2018 state banquet for President Xi Jinping of China and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the Royal Palace in Madrid, the tiara has been in the Spanish royal family for generations.

Made of diamond and pearls set in platinum, it's also previously been worn by Felipe’s grandmother, the Countess of Barcelona, and more recently by Queen Sofia. The stunning accessory heightened the glamour of the queen's incredible outfit, which she wore to a Dutch state banquet.

Hosted by King Willem-Alexander at the Royal Palace Amsterdam, King Felipe gave a speech at the event, and their Royal Highnesses the Princess of Orange, Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands and Princess Margriet of the Netherlands were also in attendance.

Part of a two-day visit to the country, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were officially welcomed by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at Dam Square in Amsterdam.

The gorgeous tiara is a true show-stopper (Getty)

The Marine Band played the national anthems of both countries, after which an inspection of the guard of honour took place, followed by a reception and a private lunch.

Queen Letizia showcased her fabulous style on arrival in a gorgeous green dress worn with a beige hat, wearing her brown hair loose. She beamed as she walked alongside Queen Máxima, who stunned in a bold red look with a matching hat.

The state banquet at the Royal Palace is part of a two-day visit (Getty)

The pair could also be seen in conversation during the ceremony. The Spanish queen is similarly unafraid of a bold fashion statement, as she showed when she modelled a pair of red leather trousers and a white blouse as she and her husband attended the National Sports Awards at the Royal Palace of El Pardo.

Letizia's appearance on Wednesday follows the news that she has made a big change to the Spanish royal household.

The Spanish royal is always so stylish (Getty)

For the first time ever in history, there will be a woman at the head of the Queen's Secretariat, as it has been confirmed that María Dolores Ocaña Madrid, a state lawyer, has been hired as Queen Letizia's right-hand woman.

María, 51, is currently Chief State Attorney at the Ministry of Education but will replace José Manuel Zuleta, Duke of Abrantes, who has been in the role for the past decade.

The two queens looked incredibly elegant (Getty)

She was previously pictured with the queen at the Inauguration of the World Healthy Food Centre, Valencia in 2019 and her appointment to the role will officially begin on 30 April.

Meanwhile, José, 63, is the son of José Manuel de Zuleta de Reales y Carvajal, 13th Duke of Abrantes and Virginia Alejandro y García. He joined the General Military Academy in 1979, graduating with the rank of lieutenant in 1984.

The official welcome ceremony for King Felipe and Queen Letizia (Getty)

José first began working for the royal household in the mid-1990s and joined then Prince Felipe's office in 2007 to assist then Princess Letizia. The news comes after Camilo Villarino became head of the royal household in January, following the departure of King Felipe's long-time private secretary after 30 years.

It's a milestone year for King Felipe and Queen Letizia as they prepare to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on 22 May and the tenth anniversary of Felipe's accession to the throne on 19 June.

