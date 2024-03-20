Queen Letizia was a fairytale princess at Prince William and Princess Kate's pre-wedding party

Crown Princess Letizia in red in 2011 (Getty)

Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain and of wedding guest style it would appear. The Spanish Queen, 52, looked so stunning in a set of unearthed photos from 2011 where she was seen in London looking like a fairytale princess.

The then-Princess Letizia was seen alongside her husband and mother-in-law Queen Sofia attending Prince William and Princess Kate's pre-wedding party on the eve of their 2011 ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London.

Crown Princess Letizia looked straight from a fairytale in her embroidered gown (Getty)

Letizia stunned in an ethereal mauve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. The garment's bodice was covered in floral beading and embroidery which trickled down the skirt effortlessly. The skirt had a thin organza layer over the top to add volume and create the fairytale feel.

Felipe and Letizia arrived in style (Getty)

She looked unrecognisable in terms of hair when we think of the dark brunette bob she currently rocks. The royal was seen with caramel and blonde highlights in her hair that was styled in a low bun at the nape of the neck and her hair swept across in a deep side part.

The then-Princess Letizia of Asturias wowed in mauve next to her mother-in-law (Getty)

To accessorise her look, King Felipe's wife wore dainty drop diamond earrings and a clutch made from satin in the same mauve hue as her gown. Queen Sofia also wore an organza ballgown but with a full skirt in chocolate brown with teal embroidery, whilst King Felipe looked handsome in black tie.

Letizia's hair was styled in a sweeping low bun (Getty)

Queen Sofia also wore an organza ball gown (Getty)

There were an array of glittering royals at the event. Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel flew over from Sweden for the occasion. She dazzled in a red satin gown with ruffles over the shoulders and falling from the waist. Her pristine side bun has to be seen to be believed.

Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning in red satin (Getty)

Letizia and Victoria were in good company when it came to European royal fashion. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal was seen alongside her husband Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece in a beige ruched floor-length gown with statement hoop earrings.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal wore a timeless neutral gown (Getty)

Duchess Sophie also wowed in red with voluminous hair alongside Prince Edward, whilst Princess Beatrice wore a sequin-adorned mermaid dress with a tulle blush skirt.

Duchess Sophie's hair had tonnes of volume (Getty)

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla wore a navy blue lace midi dress and dripped in pearls.

Princess Beatrice wore a sequinned mermaid gown (Getty)

On Princess Kate's big day at Westminster Abbey, Queen Letizia looked stunning. She wore a soft pink knee-grazing dress with floral embroidery and fluting on the skirt. The royal styled the dress with a pair of suede gloves, a matching clutch, and peep-toe heels.

Camilla wore navy lace (Getty)

The finishing touch was her unusual hat that was not your traditional saucer-shaped wedding hat but had traditional netting across the top.

Prince Felipe arrived for Princess Kate's wedding with Princess Letizia and Queen Sofia (Getty)

The Spanish royal has worn an array of fabulous outfits to Westminster Abbey since Princess Kate's 2011 wedding. In 2017, Letizia and Felipe were seen during a state visit to the UK leaving the Abbey in a floral green skirt with a blue fitted shirt and navy platformed heels.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe were seen at Westminster Abbey in 2017 for their first state visit (Getty)

Letizia also epitomised elegance in 2022 during the memorial service for the late Duke of Edinburgh in a cinched bottle green coat dress and coordinating fascinator before wowing in the most sensational pink two-piece skirt suit at King Charles' coronation.

Queen Letizia and King returned to Westminster Abbey in 2022 following Prince Philip's death (Getty)

The mother-of-two wore a peplum collarless jacket by Carolina Herrera in candy pink with buttons down the front and embroidery around the neck. She styled the garment with the matching pencil skirt and a pair of platformed pink slingbacks.

Letizia wore pink to King Charles' coronation (Getty)

The pièce de résistance was her incredible hat with pink netting which complemented her flower-shaped diamond earrings.

