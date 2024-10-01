Queen Letizia is a lilac vision in sharply tailored suit

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the presentation of the service "National Radio For Everyone" at Casa de la Radio studios on September 30, 2024 in Madrid, Spain (Paolo Blocco)

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again - Queen Letizia of Spain is the definition of a royal style icon.

Whether she’s sporting a gilded gown or a set of high-waisted jeans to go about her royal duties, there’s quite literally nothing the former journalist and wife of King Felipe VI can’t pull off. Case in point? Her most recent outfit.

In an effort to hold onto the last of the summer sun, Letizia opted for a dreamy lilac-toned suit to attend the presentation of the service 'National Radio For Everyone,' in Madrid on Monday.

Letizia's suit look was a lesson in bold power dressing (Paolo Blocco)

She paired her matching lavender-hued co-ord from Bleis Madrid with a subtle white BOSS crepe shirt, a set of brown Magrit ‘Clara 40’ leather pumps and her beloved leather Adolfo Domínguez clutch bag.

Lilac is set to be on our autumn/winter wishlist (Carlos Alvarez)

For accessories, the stylish royal opted for a pair of sparkling diamond tiered hoop earrings from Spanish-born conscious fine jewellery brand Gold & Roses.

One of the reasons why we love Letizia is because she’s never afraid to repeat an outfit - and who can blame her when it’s this chic?

The Spanish royal proved just how versatile the suit is (Paolo Blocco)

This isn’t the first (or likely last) time the Spanish royal has sported her eye-catching lilac suit out and about. Back in June of this year, she styled the exact same co-ord with a pair of white trainers and a crisp white cami top to attend Proyectos Sociales De Banco Santander.

King Felipe VI's wife is getting her wear out of the Bleis Madrid ensemble (Paolo Blocco)

Then, in 2021 she styled the tailored option once again to visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer, this time layering it with a lace-trimmed camisole and a set of beige pointed-toe pumps.

Queen Letizia’s lavender statement comes just days after she delivered a masterclass in how to wear high-waisted jeans while out with her husband King Felipe VI, effortlessly proving that she is the definition of a woman who can do both.