Queen Letizia stuns in bridal white shirt and waist-cinching skirt

Queen Letizia of Spain looked pretty in pink during her trip to Rome (Getty Images)

Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision in white on Thursday as she attended the Honoris Causa Degree Award Ceremony for King Felipe VI of Spain at Federico II University in Naples, Italy.

Letizia of Spain stunned in a jaw-dropping skirt (Getty Images)

On the 800th anniversary of its foundation, the Federico II University of Naples located in Teatro San Carlo awarded the Honorary Degree in Social Sciences and Statistics to King Felipe VI of Spain.

The Spanish royal oozed elegance as she donned a crisp, long-sleeved white shirt tucked into a beige bell-shaped skirt that cinched the waist through a thick waistband. The high-waisted skirt featured a bold and voluminous hemline that danced around the body. For the occasion, Letizia opted for a whimsy and playful style to her dressing as the power-pouf skirt featured ruched detailing and was embellished with intricate golden sequins.

King Felipe VI of Spain was awarded the Honorary Degree in Social Sciences and Statistics (Getty Images)

The mother-of-two styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves and swept them into a side parting, while a pair of dainty golden stud earrings peeked through. Letizia amped up the glamour as she opted for her signature brown smokey eye, bronzed cheek, and mauve stained lip.

Letizia's husband looked equally sophisticated in a black sleek suit layered over a pristine white shirt and red tie detailed with white polka dots.

Queen Letizia of Spain attended a meeting with Spanish employees of the FAO at the residence of the Spanish ambassador (Getty Images)

King Felipe's wife has sported a slew of stylish looks during her state visit to Italy. Letizia exuded chic as she stepped out in a tweed suit ensemble in Rome. The fashionable garment featured a thick tailored blazer and matching skirt adorned with a black and white boucle pattern. The skirt was cut elegantly just below the knee, while Letizia teamed the co-ord with a thick black belt to cinch her waist.

The Spanish queen opted for natural and radiant makeup (Getty Images)

Letizia accessorised her look with a pair of black pointed-toe slingbacks with a kitten heel. The queen opted for lighter makeup during the day and paired a silver eyeshadow with a glossy pink lip.

The couple were in the Italian capital to visit the Food and Agricultural Organisation Headquarters. In 2015, Letizia was named FAO Special Ambassador for Nutrition at the food centre in Rome. The position recognises the Spanish Queen's dedication to tackling hunger and malnutrition internationally, as well as Spain's plan to promote global food and nutritional security.