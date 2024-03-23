Queen Máxima amazes in high street power suit and knee-high boots

(Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock)

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands swapped out her designer attire for a high street blazer suit as she visited the Military Rehabilitation Center Aardenburg on Friday.

The Dutch royal looked stunning in a purple Zara suit featuring a pair of straight-leg trousers and a double-breasted blazer, perfectly styled with a contrasting hot pink blouse and a pair of Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots.

Queen Maxima spoke with residents at the Military Rehabilitation Center (Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock)

Beautifully accessorized as always, Queen Máxima, 52, completed the look with a purple Wandler handbag, and a pair of sparkling statement drop earrings. The royal wore her hair in a sleek straight style, opting for an eye-catching makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush, and pink lipstick with a hint of shine.

The mother-of-three visited the Military Rehabilitation Center in the Netherlands to speak with the soldiers and civilians working on their recovery after facing an accident, operation, illness, or stroke.

Queen Maxima attended a performance of Talk To Me in Amsterdam (Shutterstock)

The visit comes a day after Queen Máxima visited the Tobias School in Amsterdam to watch a performance of Talk To Me by KiKiD.

The wife of King Willem-Alexander looked stylish in a tweed top with a check print, which she teamed with a pair of blue flared trousers and heels in a matching shade. The fashionable royal once again opted for statement jewellery to elevate her outfit, this time choosing a pair of silver drop earrings.

Queen Maxima looked stunning in the vibrant ensemble (Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock)

Never one to back away from a colourful outfit, Queen Máxima delighted royal fans last week wearing a mustard yellow co-ord and an Oscar de la Renta red longline coat embroidered with yellow flowers.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima prepared and served snacks in the kitchen for local residents (Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock)

Alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander, the pair visited Badhoevedorp in the Netherlands to serve High Tea to vulnerable local residents with a handful of volunteers.

The couple were pictured preparing food which they then served to the residents, and both royals were all smiles for the occasion.

