Queen Máxima is majestic in fairytale ballgown and rarely-seen glittering tiara

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attends the official state banquet (Getty)

Queen Máxima looked like a regal vision when she hosted the King and Queen of Spain alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander at the Royal Palace Amsterdam.

The Argentinian-born Dutch royal, 52, was seen looking breathtaking in a blue-toned dovetail grey ballgown from Jan Timiniau with a wide neckline and a cinched waist. Her garment had a diamond stomacher from the Stuart Parure attached where the swooping shoulder-skimming neckline met the corset top.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted the Spanish royals (Alamy)

Her dress, which had a regal full skirt, was teamed with an array of beautiful, and historic, jewels. She tied in the shade of her gown with her blue and white sash - the Spanish decoration of the Order of Charles III.

Queen Maxima wowed in her blue-grey ballgown (Getty)

The Queen also wore the most sparkly pair of diamond drop earrings from Queen Wilhelmina's collection and layered glimmering bracelets. The star of the show was undeniably her dazzling Stuart Tiara, featuring the most captivating teardrop-shaped diamond affixed to the diadem.

Queen Maxima's tiara was breathtaking (Getty)

According to The Court Jeweller, the breathtaking crown first belonged to 17th-century monarchs King William III and Queen Mary of England. Upon their death, the tiara was returned to William's homeland, the Netherlands, where it has been kept ever since.

It is rare to see Queen Máxima wear the piece. She last took the fabulous tiara for a public outing in 2018 for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Maxima wore the tiara to the 2018 state banquet at Buckingham Palace (Getty)

Sitting alongside Queen Máxima in the official photos were their guests King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as the future queen of the Netherlands Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, 20, and Princesses Beatrix and Margriet of the Netherlands.

Queen Letizia stunned in a design by Spanish firm The 2nd Skin Co. (Alamy)

Queen Letizia, who is in Amsterdam for a two-day state visit, looked stunning in a cobalt ballgown from The 2nd Skin Co. with a round neckline, bow-adorned sleeves, and a belted waistline.

Queen Letizia sat down as they greeted all the guests (Alamy)

She matched Máxima's regal energy with her own array of jewels including the grand diamond and pearl loop tiara which once belonged to her husband's great-great-grandmother Queen Maria Cristina, as well as Queen Ena's glorious floral-shaped diamond earrings.

Queen Letizia's tiara was equally impressive (Getty)

She decorated her yellow sash of the Order of the Gold Lion of the House of Nassau with the grey pearl brooch from the Joyas de Pasar collection.

Princess Catharina-Amalia made a royal first (Getty)

Meanwhile, Máxima's daughter stepped out for her first-ever state banquet, looking the picture of a future queen in the tiara from the Ruby Peacock Parure.

Queen Maxima wowed in ruby red (Getty)

The Dutch Queen looked fabulous throughout the Spanish state visit. She welcomed her guests with an official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace wearing a splendid ruby red pencil skirt and coordinating blouse from Natan Couture with an unusual chilli-adorned red box clutch from Sarah’s Bag.

Queen Letizia stood beside her in tweed (Getty)

She also rocked her bright red Gianvito Rossi heels and the enormous 'Bellissima' hat from Maison Fabienne Delvigne. The Queen also wore unexpected vampy makeup with a deep red lip and dark brown smokey eye.

On Thursday morning, the royal stepped out to visit the LAB6 cultural centre alongside Queen Letizia wearing a belted pale mauve coat dress with a statement headband and matching clutch bag.

