Queen Máxima is a vision in waist-cinching mini dress

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands delighted royal fans as she stepped out in a patterned mini dress and a statement hat to visit the Global Leadership Exchange on Thursday.

The Dutch monarch, 53, was the epitome of elegance in the Natan Couture blush pink dress that featured a knee-length cut and a waist-cinching belt, finished with delicate floral detailing.

Queen Maxima teamed the dress with a pair of heels from the same designer (Patrick van Katwijk)

Perfectly accessorised as always, Máxima paired the designer number with nude heels from the same label, and a Maison Fabienne Delvigne hat. The royal held a two-tone beige clutch bag for the outing, rounding off the look with a selection of silver jewels, including a pair of sparkling statement earrings.

The mother-of-three wore her blonde locks in her signature low bun, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a smokey eye with a flutter of black mascara, a touch of rosy blush, and a matte pink lip.

Queen Maxima met with Dutch actress Hanna Verboom at the Global Leadership Exchange (Patrick van Katwijk)

Queen Máxima attended the Global Leadership Exchange in Utrecht, Netherlands to speak with members of the public about mental health, disability, and addiction care.

It's been a busy week for the Dutch royal family, as days before Queen Máxima's visit to the Global Leadership Exchange, the wife of King Willem-Alexander joined her husband in welcoming Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani at Noordeinde Palace for their one day visit.

Queen Maxima stunned in a powder blue silk skirt for Qatar welcome ceremony (Patrick van Katwijk)

Queen Máxima looked perfectly regal for the occasion in a powder blue silk skirt, paired with a tie front blouse in a matching shade. King Willem-Alexander, 57, coordinated with his wife by wearing a navy suit, a white shirt, and a sky blue tie.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands wore a tropical print dress to host a lunch for people with remarkable achievements during the Uitblinkerslunch at Noordeinde Palace (Patrick van Katwijk)

The following day, Queen Máxima stepped out in one of her most eye-catching looks yet, as the royal couple hosted a lunch for people with remarkable achievements during the Uitblinkerslunch at Noordeinde Palace.

Máxima wore a Valentino fitted midi dress with a unique tropical print, which the royal paired with red Gianvito Rossi stiletto heels and a pair of 18k diamond earrings worth £11,700 ($14,800).