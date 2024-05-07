Queen Mary dazzles in breathtaking tiara moment at Danish state banquet - best photos

It is rare to see two European royals as prominent as Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in their finest tiaras at the same time.

But Tuesday night was the exception to the rule as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed King Frederik and Queen Mary into Stockholm Palace during their two-day state visit to Sweden.

Queen Mary was seen alongside the Swedish monarch King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia having upgraded King Frederik from Sweden’s Order of the Seraphim to the order's collar. Queen Mary was also bestowed the Seraphim.

Meanwhile, King Frederik also gave the Order of the Elephant to Prince Daniel.

See the best photos of the glittering evening…

queen mary and queen silvia in ballgowns and tiaras

Queen Mary's innovative ballgown

The Danish Queen's beautiful ballgown was a clever combination of the work of one fabulous designer - Jesper Hovring. Mary wore a beige silk skirt from his 2017 collection with a sheer top covered in burgundy beaded embellishments from his Fall 2018 collection.

Her look was complemented by a pristine makeup look featuring a glossy candy pink lip and mauve sparkly eyes. She also carried a coordinating burgundy satin clutch bag.

Queen Mary in ruby tiara

Queen Mary's heirloom tiara

To tie in with the ornate burgundy detailing on her Jesper Hovring co-ord, Queen Mary chose the Ruby Parure tiara, earrings, necklace, brooch, and bracelet. The ethereal tiara features glittering leaves and berries and is a piece close to the mother-of-four's heart - she wore it for her tiara debut at a gala dinner ahead of her wedding.

The 200-year-old diadem was made for Désirée Clary Bernadotte (later Queen Desideria of Sweden) to wear for Emperor Napoleon's coronation in 1804.

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel at banquet

Crown Princess Victoria's ice blue dress and regal diadem

The future Queen of Sweden matched Mary's majestic energy in an icy blue gown from Christer Lindarw covered in intricate beading which had her glistening from head to toe.

Tucked into her signature low bun was the simply stunning Connaught Diamond Tiara. The impressive piece was gifted to Victoria's great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught, when she married the future King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden in 1905.

According to The Court Jeweller, Victoria's diamond drop earrings are part of the parure of jewels that coordinates with the Braganza Tiara, heirlooms from Empress Amélie of Brazil's collection - the same collection from which Queen Mary’s diamond frame surrounding the miniature portrait of her husband came.

Completing her look was the 'Plexiglass Translucent Aristrographic Box Clutch' from Gucci.

Queen Silvia in tiara

Queen Silvia's impressive jewels

As the evening's host, Queen Silvia unsurprisingly had the most impressive set of jewels. Her green Georg Et Arend gown was taken to the next level with the tiara, earrings, necklace, and brooch from the Leuchtenberg Sapphire set.

According to The Court Jeweller, the collection came to Sweden in the 1820s with Joséphine of Leuchtenberg and has been worn by the royal ladies of the Bernadotte family ever since.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden arrive for a banquet

Princess Sofia of Sweden's bridal tiara

As she did when she attended the Finland state banquet at Stockholm Palace in April, Prince Carl Philip's wife Princess Sofia made a subtle change to her wedding tiara. On this occasion, she added blue topaz toppers.

The stunning tiara was the perfect piece to pair with her Ida Lanto A-line ballgown with a high neck and floral embellishments. She also carried the Christian Louboutin 'Vanite Silver Clutch'.

King Frederik X of Denmark and King Carl XVI Gustaf enter banquet

King Frederik X of Denmark and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden arrive

The kings of both countries were picture-perfect monarchs in their ceremonial dress as they led the way into the banquet hall.



Queen Silvia of Sweden, Queen Mary welcoming banquet guests

Guests arrive

The monarchs of both Sweden and Denmark and their wives welcomed guests into the banquet hall with a formal handshake.

The guest list included Sweden's national football team's Danish head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson and his wife Line Kongsgaard, as well as Robert Maersk Uggla, chairman of the board of directors of Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk, and his wife Paola Konopik.



Guests attend a banquet at Stockholm Palace in Stockholm

The banquet

The royals and their guests took their seats and enjoyed the formal banquet meal in the gorgeous palatial setting.

