Queen Mary hit by scooter during royal walkabout in resurfaced video

Mary was hit by a motorised scooter during her tour of Greenland (Getty)

Queen Mary was left visibly shaken as she was hit by a motorised scooter during a public engagement.

The incident occurred on Thursday 30 June when Mary, 52, and her husband, King Frederik, 56, were on a week-long tour of Greenland.

The video obtained by Danish publication, Ekstra Bladet, shows the moment when Mary is almost knocked to the ground by an elderly man in a scooter as she was greeting the crowds in Nuuk.

Onlookers let out an audible gasp as Mary cried out, although she quickly regained her composure, as members of her security team leapt into action.

A palace spokesperson later confirmed to Ekstra Bladet that no one was injured in the collision.

Mary and Frederik continued with their schedule of engagements, later travelling to Igaliku and Qassiarsuk on the island in the North Atlantic ocean, which is part of the Realm of Denmark.

Mary was in Nuuk when the incident occured (Instagram / Kongehuset)

The couple were joined by their youngest children, 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, for part of their trip, where they sailed on the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

King Frederik, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine and Queen Mary in Greenland (Instagram / Kongehuset)

Frederik and Mary are now on their summer break, having relocated to Gråsten Palace as is tradition for the Danish royals.

It was also confirmed earlier this week that the couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May, are taking a private trip abroad. Their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 18, is acting as regent while his parents are out of the country.

Queen Mary's popularity

Frederik became King of Denmark following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication in January, thus making Mary Queen.

Australian-born Mary has been popular with her adopted home nation since she began dating then Crown Prince Frederik in 2000, having met the royal during the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

King Frederik and Queen Mary during their official welcome to Grasten earlier this month (Getty)

Belgian royal reporter Wim Dehandschutter told HELLO! of Mary back in January: "I think she made the right decision after meeting Frederik to learn Danish because during her first press conference, she already spoke some words of Danish so she was immediately popular in Denmark.

"And I think she made a natural transformation from a commoner, who didn't know Crown Prince Frederik, who didn't know the royal family in Denmark, to a glamorous princess and future queen. In Denmark she's also called the perfect Crown Princess, even though she herself says no one is perfect."

The king and queen at Gråsten Palace (Getty)

He added: "She's also very stylish. She's appreciated for her great efforts against bullying, domestic violence, and social exclusions. She stands up for women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community. She also knows what people expect from a royal, that's how she's adapted to the role."