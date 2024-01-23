Queen Mary laughs off awkward moment with daughter Princess Isabella

Mary and Isabella laughed off an awkward mishap (Getty)

King Frederik and Queen Mary stepped out with all of their children for the first time since accession day, attending a church service at Aarhus Cathedral last Sunday.

And Queen Mary, 51, and her eldest daughter, Princess Isabella, 16, experienced an amusing mishap as they waved to the crowds outside of the Cathedral.

But luckily both mother and daughter saw the funny side of the slightly awkward moment.

Take a look in the clip below…

It comes after Princess Isabella was seen cooing over her parents' kiss on the balcony following Frederik's proclamation on 14 January.

Princess Isabella, who is a pupil at Øregård Gymnasium, donned a powder blue Prada coat for her church appearance, while her younger sister, Princess Josephine, 13, complemented her in a rose pink jacket by Andiata – also borrowing from her mother Mary's wardrobe.

King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Prince Vincent, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine greet the crowd after a church service (Getty)

Meanwhile, Queen Mary repeated her striking purple coat dress, designed by Soeren Le Schmidt, from King Charles' coronation last year.

King Frederik, 55, wore military uniform while his sons, Crown Prince Christian, 18, and Prince Vincent, 13, matched in navy suits.

DANISH ROYALS

It has been announced by the Danish royal palace that the monarch will head up a Danish business delegation in Poland from 31 January to 2 February.

Queen Mary looked beautiful in a purple coat dress (Getty)

The press release also revealed there will be further trips for King Frederik and Queen Mary, stating: "In Denmark, there is a tradition that a new sovereign begins travel activity together with his or her spouse with visits to the neighbouring countries as the first made. Thus, the plan is that The King and The Queen will visit Sweden and Norway as the first such trips. The dates for these visits will follow as soon as possible."

The Danish royals share a close bond with the Swedish and Norwegian royals, with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden being Crown Prince Christian's godmother.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway are also godparents to Christian.

