Queen Mary stuns in regal cinched look with skyscraper heels

Queen Mary has looked stunning all week in an array of regal looks, but this may be her best.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 46, was seen with her husband King Frederik as she prepared to board The Royal Ship Dannebrog in Copenhagen to begin their first sailing season as a royal couple.

Queen Mary was a regal vision (Getty)

Mary stunned in the Iris and Ink 'Alison' - a navy polka dot number with a high neckline, billowing sleeves that cinched in at the wrist, and a defined waistline thanks to a white leather skinny belt.

King Frederik and Queen Mary boarded The Royal Ship Dannebrog (Getty)

The Queen paired the shin-skimming garment with the classic 'Gianvito 105 Navy Leather Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi and swapped out her usual cascading dark waves for a low ponytail to cater to her net veil headpiece, the 'Helena' style from Maggie Mowbray Millinery.

The couple's onboarding was captured in a gorgeous video on the official Danish royal Instagram. A majestic side portrait shot of the royal couple was also shared.

Translated to English, the caption read: "The cannons on Battery Sixtus fired 27 shots as the Royal Ship passed, after which the 92-year-old royal ship continued to Helsingør to receive a salute from the cannons at Kronborg Castle.

"The traditional embarkation marked the start of this year's sailing season, which brings the King and Queen on a commonwealth cruise and summer cruise, among other things."

Queen Mary arrived looking immaculate (Getty)

Earlier that day, the royal was seen in a smart daytime look to attend the scholarship presentations for the Crown Princess Mary Scholarships to two Australian exchange students at the University of Copenhagen - Sophia Parada from The University of Sydney and Matthew Joffe from The University of Technology in Sydney.

Two grants are awarded each year to students from the University of Copenhagen's Australian partner universities.

Australian ambassador to Denmark Kerin Ayyalaraju, scholarship recipient Sophia Parada, Queen Mary of Denmark, scholarship recipient Matthew Joffe and Henrik C. Wegener (Getty)

She looked serene in a white fitted blazer from Harris Wharf with a pair of wide-leg navy trousers. Mary added a printed blue blouse with a high neck and wore another pair of designer pumps - the ‘Romy 100’ style from Jimmy Choo.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark are welcomed at Fredensborg Castle (Getty)

Completing her look was a bouncy blowdry and the 'Hook & Eye Pearl Earrings' from Dulong.

The mother-of-four made a third outing this week when she attended the changing of the guards at Fredensborg Castle in the Kancellihuset.

The parade on Friday was a solo engagement for the Queen who stepped in for her husband wearing a pale blue linen blouse tucked into a waist-accentuating navy A-line skirt with layered beaded necklaces and the uber-chic 'Gianvito 85 Light Brown Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi.