Queen Mary is a vision in glittering emerald tiara and sheer lace gown

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JANUARY 1: Queen Mary of Denmark during a New Year's Gala at Amalienborg Palace on January 1, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Mary of Denmark oozed glamour in a jaw-dropping gown and gleaming jewels as she rang in the New Year alongside her husband King Frederik at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at the Royal Couple's New Year's reception and New Year's gala at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen (Getty Images)

The royal couple hosted the Danish royal family's first annual New Year's dinner as king and queen and were joined by a slew of elegant royals who were all ready to usher in 2025.

The mother-of-four was a vision in a deep teal-toned, floor-length gown that was adorned with a chic lace neckline and sleeves. The velvet number cinched at the waist to flaunt the queen's toned physique.

However, what really stole the show was Mary's emerald and diamond-encrusted tiara. The headpiece in question is the Danish Emerald Parure tiara – a jewel that is typically reserved for the queen.

Queen Mary's tiara in detail

The diadem is the Danish Emerald Parure tiara (Shutterstock)

The tiara was first commissioned in 1840 for King Christian VII for his wife, Caroline Matilda of England. Many of the emeralds featured in the headpiece are said to have been in the family since 1723.

This tiara cannot be taken out of the country and is displayed at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen when it is not in use.

You may also like

Mary previously donned the sparkling diadem back in April for her official portrait alongside her husband, King Frederik. The first official portrait was released by the Danish royal palace to mark Frederik's accession to the throne after he succeeded his mother, Queen Margrethe, as monarch on 14 January 2024.

The first official gala portrait of King Frederik and Queen Mary (Steen Evald, The Royal House)

A royal re-wear

It seems the jewel is not the only item the queen decided to rewear for the New Year's celebrations. Mary also recycled her velvet gown from the official portrait for the night.

The Danish royal coupled her sensational look with a pair of matching emerald-encrusted drop earrings and a silver sparkly clutch. Mary kept her makeup radiant with a brown smokey eye, a bronzed cheek, and a nude lip, while her luscious brunette locks were pinned into a half-up, half-down style.

King Frederik appeared equally as suave in his official military uniform embossed with the Order of the Elephant on chains.

The couple exuded glamor on the special occasion (Shutterstock)

The couple were joined by their son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, who looked smart in a crisp white tie.

The royal-studded guestlist included the likes of Princess Benedikte, 80, and Frederick's brother Prince Joachim, who attended with his wife Princess Marie.

Queen Margrethe, 84, announced her surprising abdication in her New Year's Eve address to the nation last year. Margrethe was titled Europe's longest-serving monarch in modern history.