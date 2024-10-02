Queen Maxima is a vision in £2.7k fitted tweed dress – with designer frills

If you're in doubt about how to style tweed for autumn, look no further than Queen Maxima of the Netherlands for inspiration.

The royal looked effortless in an Oscar De La Renta fitted midi dress on Tuesday as she hosted a reception for participants of the 35th ASE Planetary Congress. Looking fit for the runway, Maxima modelled the designer brand's tweed knit fringe cardigan dress, featuring a luxe gold button-up front, a tailored silhouette, a V-neck and fringed edges.

(Shutterstock)

While the dress - which she first wore in 2021 - retailed for $3,590 (around £2,700), the past-season buy unsurprisingly sold out.

Accentuating the black thread in the multiway design, Maxima accessorised with the ebony Carlend Copenhagen ‘Aicha’ clutch tucked under her arm and ‘Gianvito 105’ black leather heels.

(Shutterstock)

Beauty-wise, Maxima kept her look minimal and elegant with long lashes, a sweeping of blusher along her cheekbones and her blonde hair styled straight and tucked behind her ears.

Tweed moment

(Patrick van Katwijk)

Eagle-eyed royal fans may recognise Maxima's outfit since she has worn the near-identical sleeveless Oscar De La Renta midi dress in the past.

Features of the elegant frock include plush frays at the shoulder straps, hidden pockets at the waist and a tailored skirt, and she teamed it with the matching tweed jacket.

Maxima was first spotted wearing the ensemble in 2019 in Japan to celebrate the Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. She rocked it on several further occasions – most recently during her three-day official visit to Kenya in 2023.

Maxima's style

Queen Maxima often recycles clothes, including her wedding guest dress from Princess Charlene's wedding (pictured in 2021) (Getty)

Queen Maxima – who shares three daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane with her husband Willem-Alexander – has shown off her individual sense of style since marrying into the royal family in 2002.

Never afraid to don pattern or colour, the Argentinian-born royal has donned everything from Barbie pink to zany florals. She even recently recycled a ten-year-old wedding guest dress as she stepped out for a gala for the Council of State at Palace Noordeinde in The Hague.

The 53-year-old rocked a strapless Valentino gown with a tiered lace-adorned skirt and a figure-skimming cut which she first wore in 2011 at a dinner following the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Maxima's love story

Willem Alexander and Maxima got married in 2002 (Getty)

Perhaps her most iconic outfit of all time, though, was her bridal gown. Maxima opted for a beautiful Valentino wedding dress, complete with a cowl neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a stunning 16.4ft lace train.

Maxima and Willem-Alexander's love story was recently explored in a new royal drama titled Máxima, based on Marcia Luyten’s book Máxima Zorreguieta: Motherland.

When actress Delfina Chaves, who plays the royal, was asked which of Maxima's looks she was most excited to wear on the show, she told HELLO!: "Well, I mean, the wedding dress!

"I think that's gonna be, that's my favorite. I think that scene is going to be... I'm already nervous in advance and I have no idea when we're going to shoot it, but I'm really nervous about that one, but I cannot wait to see that dress."

