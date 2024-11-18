Queen mourns death of beloved rescue dog Beth

The Queen has been left heartbroken by the death of Beth, her beloved rescue Jack Russell terrier.

The news was announced on the Royal family’s official page on X, alongside a montage of images.

It said: “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties or curled up by the fire.”

It is understood that the dog had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down at the weekend.

The Queen adopted two terriers, Beth and Bluebell, in 2011 and 2012. Beth had been found tied to a post while Bluebell was discovered wandering around in the woods with no fur.

At the time, a royal source described Beth as a “delightful dog” who had been “wonderful” with Camilla’s five young grandchildren.

Camilla, 77, was so attached to the dogs that their likenesses were embroidered into her coronation gown and they regularly formed part of her public engagements.

In 2020 Beth even helped unveil a plaque when, as Duchess of Cornwall, she opened new kennels at the Battersea Dogs and Cats rescue centre in Windsor, a sausage tied to the rope cord.

Beth helped the Queen unveil a plaque at the Battersea rescue centre in Windsor - Steve Parsons /Getty Images

Speaking about the moment she adopted the dogs, the Queen told BBC Radio 5Live in 2020: “Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared, and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped. We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend.

“They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later, wandering about in woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead. And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She’s very sweet but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say.

“The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you, wagging their tail.”

During a state visit to Germany in March 2023, the Queen told schoolchildren about how she had rescued her dogs after they had been left to die.

“I love dogs,” she said. “Dogs are my favourite animal.”

The Queen was named patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2017, taking over from Elizabeth II.

She took Beth and Bluebell back to the rescue centre for the occasion and Beth was put through her paces on the outdoor agility course. She said: “I hope I will be patron of Battersea as long as I am standing.”

At a celebration marking the home’s 160th birthday in 2022, she appealed to anyone looking for a dog or a cat to visit Battersea to find a “friend for life”, adding “You have all seen how easy it is to go there and come out with an animal, I’ve done it twice.”

In honour of her passion for dogs, willow sculptures of Beth and Bluebell were made earlier in 2024 by artist Emma Stothard, who established her business with the help of a loan from The Prince’s Trust.

The Queen was shown the sculptures during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, where they were displayed before being taken to Highgrove.

“Oh look at them and look at their bowls,” she said, laughing.