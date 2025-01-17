Queen Rania reunites with incoming First Lady Melania Trump ahead of US presidential inauguration
Queen Rania of Jordan was reunited with incoming First Lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday afternoon.
The gathering, hosted by Donald Trump's wife, focused on issues close to both their hearts: children's welfare and the importance of improving access to quality education.
Speaking of their meeting, Queen Rania wrote on social media: "It was a pleasure reconnecting with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Florida yesterday."
You may also like
Queen Rania is every inch the doting grandmother as she celebrates royal first with baby Iman
Queen Rania releases stunning new regal portrait ahead of 54th birthday
King Charles hosts King Abdullah of Jordan in grand family location
In a newly-released picture, the Jordanian monarch appeared radiant in a dark-coloured dress while Melania, who will soon assume her role as First Lady, looked chic as ever in a sleeveless off-white number.
This reunion comes days before President-elect Donald will officially be named the 47th President of the United States of America, succeeding Joe Biden.
It was the third official meeting between the two women. During the latest visit, Melania, 54, warmly welcomed the Queen, also 54, as the pair chatted over lunch.
The two women last appeared together during Queen Rania and King Abdullah's visit to the White House in 2018.
After their visit, Melania posted on social media: "A great visit with the King & Queen of Jordan. @POTUS & I were glad to welcome them back to the @Whitehouse."
She added: "@QueenRania & I shared an open & productive discussion about the many issues our countries are challenged with today."
The year before, Melanie and the Queen, who are both advocates for education, paid a visit to Excel Academy - a public charter school for girls in Washington D.C., where the ladies showed off their blossoming friendship.
Before participating in a panel with students, parents and faculty of the school, the two shared an endearing moment.
Melania laughingly told Her Majesty: "You got very tall," to which the Queen replied: "Oh, I think it's my chair." Adjusting her seat, she added: "Bring me down to Earth."