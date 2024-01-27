Queen visits King on his second day in hospital after prostate surgery

The Queen arrives at The London Clinic to visit her husband the King after his operation - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

The Queen has visited the King as he began his second day in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Her Majesty was seen entering a back entrance of The London Clinic in central London on Saturday, at the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery.

She attended hospital with the King the day before when he was admitted for surgery for an enlarged prostate. After the treatment on Friday the King was said to be “doing well”.

The Queen appeared in good spirits when she first left the private hospital at 3.10pm on Friday, smiling at reporters before getting into a car.

She returned for a visit lasting around an hour-and-a-half and left just before 8pm.

The King, 75, took time to visit his daughter-in-law Catherine, who is on the 12th day of her hospital stay after undergoing a successful major operation last week.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said the King was “admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment”.

The spokesman added: “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

It is not known how long the King will spend in hospital but reports suggest he could remain there over the weekend.

The King arrived back in London from Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, ready for the procedure after squeezing in a couple of behind-the-scenes official duties.

Rishi Sunak wished the King the “very best” for his treatment and a “speedy recovery” afterwards, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The monarch was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

The King is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

His Majesty, who only acceded to the throne 16 months ago, cancelled engagements and was urged to rest by his doctors ahead of the corrective procedure.

The exact nature of the 75-year-old’s treatment is not known.

NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the King’s diagnosis was announced, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.

The Queen had previously said her husband is “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.

News of his diagnosis came on the same day that Kensington Palace announced the princess was in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.