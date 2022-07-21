Quinta Brunson is 'next level' in feather dress at ESPY Awards

Quinta Brunson took her fashion to a whole new level on Wednesday night for the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson isn't slowing down when it comes to her career.

The 32-year-old comedian and actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of stunning photos of herself wearing a multi-coloured feather dress by Prabal Gurung. Dressed by stylist Bryon Javar, Brunson wore the vibrant fluffy dress while attending Wednesday night's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, which celebrates sport-related performances.

To complement the dress, the "Abbott Elementary" star wore hot pink ankle strap heels from Stuart Weitzman as well as simple silver earrings and rings from jewelry artist Jared Lehr.

Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand gave Brunson a short and sleek '90s-inspired flip bob, while makeup artist Renée Loiz made the star's face sparkle with a soft glam look and purple eyeliner.

Fellow comedians and Hollywood stars filled the comments of Brunson's post, sharing their love for the look and her beauty.

"Not me about to break down and cry," raved "Big Mouth" and "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri.

"Next level," replied actress and comedian Amy Schumer.

"These are the best pictures ever!" shared comedian and "Hustle" star Heidi Gardner.

"You’re so frickin' pretty!!" commented internet personality and singer Thomas Sanders.

Fans also chimed in with their own passionate support for Brunson.

"You won feathers. No one else needs to play. Game over," one fan added.

"I had to comment again," someone quipped. "This is the look of all looks."

"So proud of you. You’re the one," another person shared.

"This is the look! I'm gagged," wrote a fan.

Brunson, who also starred in "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and "New Girl," has been at the top of her game lately.

On Tuesday, the star shared a first look from the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," where she plays Oprah Winfrey alongside Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Yankovic.

Brunson also tweeted on Monday that production was starting for season two of the hit show "Abbott Elementary," despite a performer filing a lawsuit against Brunson and ABC, claiming the show is a “knock-off” of her series titled "This School Year."

Last week, "Abbott Elementary" racked up seven Emmy nominations. Brunson also made Emmy history by becoming the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category, as well as the first-ever Black woman to land three nominations in comedy categories in one year.

Back in May, Brunson also earned a spot on Time's coveted list, TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2022, joining the ranks of top celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz, Taika Waititi and Issa Rae.

Brunson recently told Vanity Fair she wasn't watching the Emmy nominations announcement since she didn't want to feel anxious.

"My phone just started going off, and I knew that something good had happened. So when I was able to look at my phone, I saw that not only was the show nominated, but I was so shocked at the rest of the nominations," she explained.

"I’m so happy for my cast," Brunson added. "I’m over the moon that this show is nominated because I felt we did really, really good work this year, and it felt like recognition that we didn’t necessarily need, but recognition that I really felt the people who worked on this show deserved."

